14-year-old Fleming Febe is published author in English

It was only two years ago that the then 12-year-old Febe started reading in English. Reading is her passion and the English language her favourite. “I soon discovered I found my words most easily in English” she tells VRT.

A princess is the main character in Febe’s novel. "After the murder of her uncle, Princess Nesta Morozov of Arcane wants nothing but revenge” Febe explains. “It’s a story of love, hate and family stories”.

The 14-year-old is an avid reader but explains that however much you read you’ll never find a book with all the scenes and scenarios that you want. “That’s why I decided to write a book of my own” she says.

The book ends with a cliff-hanger and open end.

Febe already has an idea for a second book but is staying shtoom. Her dad won’t be happy to hear that. He wants her to concentrate on her schoolwork first.