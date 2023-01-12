Culture and Media
14-year-old Fleming Febe is published author in English

The first book in English written by 14-year-old Febe Maenhout from Nieuwpoort (West Flanders) is now available at Standaard book shops or via Amazon.  “How I Love to Hate You” is set in a fictional world seeped in the culture of the Middle Ages.

Colin Clapson

It was only two years ago that the then 12-year-old Febe started reading in English.  Reading is her passion and the English language her favourite.  “I soon discovered I found my words most easily in English” she tells VRT.

A princess is the main character in Febe’s novel.  "After the murder of her uncle, Princess Nesta Morozov of Arcane wants nothing but revenge” Febe explains. “It’s a story of love, hate and family stories”. 

The 14-year-old is an avid reader but explains that however much you read you’ll never find a book with all the scenes and scenarios that you want.  “That’s why I decided to write a book of my own” she says. 

The book ends with a cliff-hanger and open end.

Febe already has an idea for a second book but is staying shtoom.  Her dad won’t be happy to hear that.  He wants her to concentrate on her schoolwork first.

