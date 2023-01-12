Belgian business jumps on electric cars
More and more vehicles on Belgian roads are fully electric or electric plug-in hybrids that combine a plug-in with a conventional petrol or diesel engine. Last year there was a doubling in the number of electric vehicles being registered. 37% of the new electric vehicles are company cars. Businesses enjoy tax incentives to operate electric vehicles and that probably explains their success in this part of the market. For private individuals the incentives are far more modest.