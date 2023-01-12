Foreign tourists rediscover Bruges – Asian tourists the challenge for 2023

The Bruges belltower remained the top attraction notching up 195,000 visitors. “Just under a third of all visitors to Bruges Museums ascended the belltower” says Mayor Dirk De fauw. “We’re looking forward to major renovation works and when complete that will certainly pull in larger crowds.”

150,000 people visited the museum at the Church of Our Lady, where Michelangelo’s Madonna is the big attraction. The Groeningemuseum pulled in 100,000 visitors, while 74,000 people headed for the Sint-Janshospitaal.

Museums in Bruges are also holding on to the increased number of Belgian visitors that turned up during the pandemic.

Bruges remains proud of its digital efforts too. “A 21st century museum is open 24/7 thanks to digital applications” says Elviera Velghe of Musea Brugge. “Traffic on the Musea Brugge website increased by half compared with 2021.This is largely due to the strong digital campaigns of our rebranding in the spring and two top exhibitions last summer”.

The Otobong Nkanga exhibition “Eye in eye with Death” at Sint-Janshospital brought in many visitors as did the city’s strong permanent collections.

During the coming year Bruges hopes to see many new visitors from Asia. Campaigns abroad and at home will highlight the museums permanent collections, while the completion of the renovation at the Sint-Janshospitaal in December should also boost visitor numbers.