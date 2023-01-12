Highly pregnant asylum seeker refused at Brussels University Hospital

The incident happened last autumn but has only now become public knowledge. A spokeswoman for the University Hospital Karolien De Prez has confirmed the events: “A woman who was highly pregnant presented herself at the hospital. Unfortunately a colleague informed her she was not welcome. It shouldn’t have happened. We have apologised to the woman, her family and her buddy. There was also a follow-up conversation”.

In the event the woman give birth at the Brugmann Hospital (Brussels): “We made sure the woman received follow up for her child at a different hospital” say Ms De Prez.

Brussels University Hospital hasn’t clarified the exact circumstances in which the woman was refused admittance. The staff member involved has been sanctioned.

“It’s unacceptable. We spoke with our colleague. Everybody has a right to urgent care. We’re very sorry this happened”.

“Every week on average we admit between 5 and 10 undocumented patients or asylum seekers. It’s not unusual people head our way and they always get the necessary help”.