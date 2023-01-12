Yellow weather warning for Thursday

Thursday is set to become a particularly wet day as a rain front meanders across Belgium. The code yellow warning for rain means local disruption may occur. Material damage is also a possibility, but there shouldn’t be any flooding. The 1722 emergency number has been activated. It should be used if you require assistance from the emergency services when there is no threat to life. The number is activated to ease pressure on 112.

A powerful south-westerly is also blowing with gusts expected to top 90km/h. The most powerful gusts are expected in the morning. Wind speeds will ease in the course of the morning.

On the roads it’s been a difficult rush hour with up to 300km of congestion.

It remains rainy till around midnight with lows between 4°C and 9°C tonight.

Expect a local shower on Friday. It remains unsettled with highs of 10°C. It will be blowy with gusts reaching 70km/h.

Saturday will start bright followed by lots of rain and wind. Sunday will be colder with highs not in excess of 7°C.

Expect wintery conditions by Monday with highs of 4°C and wintery showers.