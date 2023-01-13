29 works of art and 2 art collections added to the Flemish Masterpiece List

Now a further 29 items and two collections have been added to the list. They include a belt buckle from the Merovingian period, an ivory panel featuring Saint-Paul and Roman bust of Christ. These are three of the oldest art treasures to have been added to the list.

In addition to these are reliquaries, one of which from the Carolingian period, liturgical objects, a procession cross and a collection of choir cap buckles. Most of the items are on display at the Teseum museum.

However, the Tongeren Alderman responsible for culture in the town Gerard Stassen (socialist) told VRT News that in the basilica proper there are also several items that have been added to the list. These include an eagle lectern and an early Roman statue of Christ.

Meanwhile, two of the newly acclaimed masterpieces are currently in the town’s municipal depot. These are the 17th century candle holders that come from the former hospital Sint-Jakobusgasthuis’ collection.

