Above average death rate in December due to “Combination of viruses, cold and poor air quality”

Coronavirus only played a limited role in pushing up the mortality rate. Other factors were also at play in December 2022. Sciensano’s Wesley Van Dessel told VRT News that flu, other respiratory conditions such as COVID-19 and RSV, the weather (significant temperature fluctuations) and high concentrations of particulate matter or ozone increase the risk of death particularly among the old. In December it would appear that all these factors combined to fuel a peak in the number of deaths.

Sciensano’s Toon Breyne told journalists that "In December we saw a high circulation of various illnesses such as flu, RSV, but also corona. Moreover, the weather conditions weren’t ideal. There was a cold snap and little wind. This meant that air quality was poor and particulate matter concentrations were quite high”.

The public health science institute says that the situation here in Belgium is comparable to neighbouring countries such as The Netherlands.

"The population pyramids of the Western European countries are quite comparable. Belgium and The Netherlands both have an older population and older age demographics are more susceptible to the risk factors that contribute to excess mortality. At the end of December most other Western European countries were confronted with excess mortality”, Toon Breyne told journalists.