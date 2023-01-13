Another attack in Antwerp

The front door of the house was damaged, and four bullet holes were found in the building’s façade between the first and second floor. The building is part residential with commercial premises on the ground floor.

Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that “At around 1:30am we received reports that once again shots had been heard and that possibly a flammable material had been thrown had been thrown at the building”.

"We went to the scene and searched the area to see whether we could find anyone, but that was not the case. There was damage. We are now investigating the motive for the attack”.

Those that carried out the attack also hung up a banner outside the house that read “Whore’s child Ali, dead”. Rather than the standard Dutch word for dead “dood” the word “dede” was used on the banner. This word has in the past been daubed on the front of houses in attacks linked to the trade in illegal drugs.

A forensics team attended the scene as did the bomb disposal service Dovo. The Kioskplaats was cordoned off.