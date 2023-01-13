Third suspect arrested in connection with attack on Antwerp restaurant

In the early hours of 8 July the restaurant on the Stenenbrug in Borgerhout came under attack. Straight after the incident two suspects were apprehended, an 18-year-old man from Sint-Niklaas and a 24-year-old Dutchman. When they were detained the two suspects were in possession of a Kalashnikov machine gun. They have been in in custody ever since.

During the investigation it emerged that there was a third suspect. On Thursday a property in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders) was searched. A 20-year-old Dutchman was detained. The man was questioned by an Examining Magistrate and formally charged with weapons offences and being a member of a criminal organisation.

The Judicial Authorities say that there are strong indications that the attack is linked to the trade in illegal drugs. Those detained are also suspected of having planned another attack.