Antwerp-London City flight takes to the air

Luxair is the fourth operator to take on this route in only four years and believes it can turn it into a success. A fifth weekly flight is planned starting March.

Koen Kennis, Antwerp alderman for mobility and tourism, too believes Luxair will be a success: “Luxair is a strong operator and Antwerp-London remains an interesting route. Economically, it’s important for Antwerp that Belgium’s economic motor is connected with London, Europe’s financial motor. This can only be a win-win situation”.

The Flemish authorities earlier gave a commitment to continue to invest in Flemish regional airports. The airport’s backers point to the presence of the important diamond industry as well as opportunities for tourism in the northern port city. Detractors point to the proximity of Brussels Airport and the considerable amounts of taxpayers’ money that are having to be invested in regional airports.

The Antwerp Diamond Center’s Ari Epstein helped to bring the London Luxair flight to Antwerp Airport: “The diamond and port sectors are interested as well as the tourist industry. Excellent punctuality figures and quick passenger processing times are very attractive. There is certainly potential. I believe it will be a successful route”.

“The flights are more environmentally friendly than before. Fokker 50s were used. Today craft like the Q400 that emit less CO2 and can accommodate 76 passengers are employed”.

Meanwhile Antwerp continues to invest in its infrastructure. The 1.5 km runway was recently completely renovated. Infrastructure to prevent flooding and energy-saving lighting are planned too. The airport carpark is also being renovated.