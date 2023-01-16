Big drop in annual energy bill mooted

Predicted average annual energy bills are down this month as a result of a big fall in electricity and natural gas prices. According to Flemish energy regulator VREG households starting a new contract this month face an annual electricity bill estimate of 1,700 euros. For natural gas the annual bill estimate in 2,500 euros. Put together this still means households are facing energy annual bills of 4,200 euros. This is less than half the 10,000-euro estimate made in September. In recent months energy prices and especially gas prices have been falling significantly.