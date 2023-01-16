EU cyclists group opposed to cycle bridge in European District

Currently, those wishing to cycle from the European Parliament to the Schuman Square have to cross the busy Belliardstraat and Wetstraat. The Brussels Regional Government wants to make life easier for them by building a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians between the Schuman railway station and the esplanade in front of the European Parliament. To this end the regional government signed an agreement with the European Parliament and the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel. The bridge will follow the railway line between Brussels-Schuman and Brussels-Luxembourg.

The EU Cycling Group, an organisation that represents the interest of EU civil servants that cycle to and from work has more than a few reservations about the bridge.

The group’s Olivier Kozak told the Brussels regional news site Bruzz that “The route between Schuman and the Luxemburgplein is used a lot by EU civil servants and each time they are confronted with an immerse urban motorway. Mr Kozak is the Chair of the EU Cycling Group. The organisation represents the more than 2,700 EU staff that cycle.