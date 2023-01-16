Gustaph to represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest
Antwerp singer Gustaph will represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Festival in Liverpool in May. His song “Because of You” picked up 121 points from the professional jury and 157 points from the public during a live show at Palace 12 at the Heizel in Brussels on Saturday.
Gustaph pipped the Starlings at the post. He finished one point ahead of the public’s favourite.
Gustaph was pretty gobsmacked when he heard the result: “I am speechless. I really hadn’t expected this. I’m so happy. Thank you, Flanders! And thank you to everybody who voted for me. I just can’t believe it. I’m having an out-of-body experience. It’s like I’m tripping, laying on my sofa half asleep!”