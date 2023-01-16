In future a good friend will be able to take a deceased person’s ashes after cremation

A growing number of Flemings are choosing to be cremated after they die. In 2020 around three-quarters (74%) of people in our region opted for cremation. This is up from 57% 10 years earlier. After a cremation, children, spouses or other close family members often want to take some of the deceased’s ashes home with them to, for example, have set into a ring, a key ring or a piece of jewellery.

This is currently not an option for close friends. However, this is set to change. The Flemish Interior Affairs Minister Bart Somers told VRT News that “We have noticed that the deceased sometimes doesn’t have any close family. This is why we’re making it possible for a good friend that has helped arrange the funeral to take some of the ashes home with them”.

This will only be allowed if the deceased has no surviving parents, grandparents, children of grandchildren.

"Increasingly people want to give a more personal touch to their final farewell. These changes address the question of, for example, the question of single people that have no family. The law should take into account new developments in society, forms of cohabitation and also take into account the wishes of the deceased’s relatives”.