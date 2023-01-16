Photos and videos from terrorist lair of Brussels attackers released

Police seized scores of items at the flat, all of which they thought could be useful for the investigation: electric cables, detonators, nuts and bolts, suitcases, wigs, hats, etc. Detectives discovered the DNA of the terrorists Ibrahim and Khalid El Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui and Mohamed Abrini as well as that of Osama Krayem, who was supposed to blow himself up but didn’t. The also found the DNA of other defendants who deny all involvement: Hervé Bayingana Muhirwa, held responsible for sheltering terrorists suspects on the run, Bilal El Makhoukhi, Ali El Haddad Asufi and Sofien Ayari.