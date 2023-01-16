Photos and videos from terrorist lair of Brussels attackers released
Prosecutors have released photos and videos made by police in the lair of the terrorists held responsible for the Brussels attacks of 2016. The photos and video of an apartment in the Brussels borough of Schaerbeek were shown at the Brussels attacks trial where defendants face prosecution in connection with the attacks on Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station.
The taxi driver, who took the terrorists to Brussels Airport, identified the safehouse in the Max Roosstraat soon after the attack. After the army bomb squad and special units of the federal police had secured the premises photos and videos of the flat were made. Several photos feature the kitchen, its pots and pans but also large quantities of acetone used to produce the TATP explosive.
“Miguel Dos Santos” rented the apartment in the Max Roosstraat. This was the alias of Ibrahim El Bakraoui, one of the responsible for the Brussels Airport terrorists. Detectives discovered his false ID in the flat’s bedroom.
Police seized scores of items at the flat, all of which they thought could be useful for the investigation: electric cables, detonators, nuts and bolts, suitcases, wigs, hats, etc. Detectives discovered the DNA of the terrorists Ibrahim and Khalid El Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui and Mohamed Abrini as well as that of Osama Krayem, who was supposed to blow himself up but didn’t. The also found the DNA of other defendants who deny all involvement: Hervé Bayingana Muhirwa, held responsible for sheltering terrorists suspects on the run, Bilal El Makhoukhi, Ali El Haddad Asufi and Sofien Ayari.