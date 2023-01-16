Record number of Flemings used energy supply contract comparison site in 2022

The V-test is a useful tool to help Flemings verify whether they are getting the best deal with their electricity and gas supply contracts. Each year several hundred thousand households in our region change energy supplier. In addition to the 2.4 million domestic consumers, almost 84,000 small businesses took the V-Test last year, up 36% on 2021. Despite the increase in the number people taking the V-Test, a lower percentage of those that did changed supplier last year.

VREG’s Leen Vandezande told VRT News that "Due to the energy crisis people are more preoccupied with their energy consumption and their energy contract”.

"However, due to the big peak in prices on the energy market, particularly in the early autumn, for most it was more advantageous to stick with the contract they already had”.

"We see that many people take the V-test in the first instance to be able to estimate what the financial impact of the peaks in prices will be on their annual bill. This is particular the case among those with variable price contracts”.