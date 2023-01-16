The woman behind the costumes that tell “The Story of Flanders”

A total of between 600 and 700 costumes have been used for ‘The Story of Flanders’. Most came from a costume supplier in Spain.

"They have very many costumes and you can select what you need”.

"When a big film is being made, they help make the costumes for the extra. Afterwards the costumes are returned to their warehouse and as a result they have build up a stock of tens of thousands of items. 90% of what we used came from there and 10% we made ourselves”.

"I designed costumes for all ten episodes. These cover 37 different eras of history. It was a gigantic task”.

“Together with the producers we had to look everything up to check that it was historically correct”.