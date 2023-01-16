Walker discovers discarded python on castle path

The walker was on a path when she noticed what she initially thought was discarded litter. Great was her surprise when she opened the box and discovered a living snake. “The snake measured up to 4 metres” says Peter Mariën of local police. “It had yellow, white and brown scales. It’s probably an Indian python or a reticulated python”.

“We collected the animal in a box. It’s an impressive serpent. We don’t really know if it’s dangerous or not. Our greatest concern is the animal’s well-being. We’ve contacted the Opglabbeek Nature Centre to discuss what to do with it”.

The Opglabbeek Nature Centre cares for injured indigenous species and animals in need, but in recent months has been looking after more and more exotic species.

The snake was left behind on a path connecting Zellaer Castle with the main road. The police believe it was discarded by somebody who no longer wished to care for the animal.

Yentl Nijs of the Opglabbeek Nature Centre says snakes are regularly discarded: “These are cold blooded animals and need to be in the warm. The owner put it in a Styrofoam box so knew what he or she was doing!”

“We notice that animals are regularly being left behind in the wilds. They require heat lamps in captivity and with rising energy prices this is getting expensive” says a Yentl, who is not surprised by the incident in Bonheiden.

“The python is now in the Styrofoam box in a police cell. It needs air but can go without food for ages. Until it’s moved to a new owner or the Opglabbeek Nature Centre it will be kept safe and sound under lock and key at the police station.