Weather warning for snow, sleet, rain and slippery conditions

A weather front is crossing the country today. It brings rain to Lower Belgium and rain and sleet in central parts. Sleet in Upper Belgium turning to snow above 400 m altitude. By the end of the day up to 20cm of snow may have fallen.

Tonight expect freezing temperatures and black ice on the roads.

Rainy conditions are expected all day Monday with highs of 6°C in central parts. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in East and West Flanders, Antwerp, Namur and Luxembourg Province. In places up to 30 litres of water are expected per square metre. Flooding may occur.

Water levels are already higher than usual. The ground is already saturated and more rain than in recent days is expected. There are concerns rivers like the River IJzer, where water levels are already higher than usual, could trigger flooding.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for slippery conditions on the roads in Liege and Luxembourg Province from 11 AM onwards.

It remains blustery with gusts of 70km/h in the interior. Violent gusts on the coast this afternoon.