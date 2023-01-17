Did pestering lead to 14-year-old boy’s suicide?

Investigators hope first to establish whether the boy was pestered. The parents will be interviewed. In a following stage an examining magistrate could be appointed to conduct a judicial investigation.

Lawyer Thomas Vandemeulebroucke explains that in recent months it became clear that a number of events led to the suicide. There is talk of an incident at a party that was the final straw, but what exactly happened needs to be established.

“In legal terms the pestering could equal stalking” says Vandemeulebroucke. “We want an investigation to establish whether any criminal acts occurred. The parents want no stone left unturned and want to know who was responsible for what”.

The parents are eager for their son’s stalkers to understand the serious ramifications of pestering.

“On social media there’s a witch hunt for the culprits. That’s not what the parents want. They favour greater awareness. They want those responsible to be identified and for children to understand how tragic pestering can be”.