VIDEO: Asylum agencies pledge to tackle asylum backlog

Annual reports from the three Belgian agencies involved in the asylum procedure show 95,000 people applied for asylum in Belgium. It’s the highest figure in modern times. Two-thirds of all applicants are Ukrainians, who enjoy a special status due to Russia’s further invasion of their homeland and have been able to become active members of our society immediately. All others were required to follow the regular asylum procedure and await a decision from the authorities. Last year Belgium failed to give thousands of asylum seekers the care they deserve. Many ended up on the street. The asylum agencies now pledge to tackle the backlog.