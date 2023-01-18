Corruption at the European Parliament: Panzeri turns supergrass
Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Italian Euro MP, has decided to become a supergrass. He’s currently in custody in connection with the corruption scandal that has engulfed the European Parliament. Qatar and Morocco stand accused of offering bribes to influence the parliament’s political and economic decisions. Four people are in custody. Panzeri was one of the main suspects but has now agreed to work with investigators in return for leniency.