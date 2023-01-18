Higher energy bills: Flemings rediscover their love of solar panels

The solar panels installed on 99,552 roofs last year will generate at least 517 Megawatts according to the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency. The figure exceeds the 450-Megawatt goal formulated by energy minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist).

90% of the new installations were placed by private individuals or SMEs. 324 larger installations were installed representing 51 Megawatts out of the 517-Megawatt total.

East Flanders was the province where the greatest number of solar installations were placed: 25,030 installations representing 124 Megawatts.

The number of solar panels placed last year was twice the number of the previous year. Demand had collapsed in 2021 after regulations that were advantageous for people who had installed panels were quashed and many people felt the government was no longer delivering on its promises and providing sufficient compensation for the initial outlay.

155,217 solar installations were placed in 2020 but this figure collapsed to 41,974 in 2021. Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine last February and a price hike resulting from increased demand for non-Russian sources of energy clearly had an impact last year and made more people minded to install solar panels.

The matter was pressing because the government grant was halved at the beginning of this year. The grant will be halved again next year. In 2022 the maximum grant totalled 1,500 euros, but by 2024 375 euros is all that will be available, at most.

Energy minister Demir says people who have the opportunity to invest in solar panels shouldn’t hesitate: “It gives you greater control of your energy bill as well as a better environment”.

Ms Demir believes investments in energy saving measures as well as solar installations will continue in following years.