VIDEO: Improvised migrant camp ablaze in downtown Brussels

Walter Derieuw of the Brussels fire service: “There was an intensive search and rescue operation that was hampered by the fact we had no idea how many people were living in the camp. Later we heard that eighty people were living there”.

Fire-fighters say the blaze was started by accident. They are investigating the exact cause of the fire. Fire fighters attended the scene with two fire engines, two ladder trucks and a tanker filled with water. Two ambulances and a medical emergency team from Brugmann Hospital also attended the scene.