VIDEO: R.E.M. plaudits for Great Balls of Choir

Many are the R.E.M. fans that have taken to this recording made by a Limburg singing project. The video has already notched up at least 90,000 views as well as many likes.

“It’s so crazy” says Gert Leunen, one of the choir’s founders, who works as a speech therapist and voice coach. “For a while now we’ve been organising open singing evenings in Hasselt. On an evening like that we record our own version of a song and post it on social media”.

In the R.E.M. post we learn that the recording made singer Michael Stipe smile and gave him arrangement ideas.

“I don’t know what this means” says Gert. “Maybe the way we sang the song gave him inspiration or perhaps he wants to co-operate with us. Michael can always give us a tinkle”.