“Don’t head for A&E with a runny nose”

It's thought the flu epidemic in Brussels has peaked, but Covid and RSV are still common.

349 out of 7,230 hospital beds in the Flemish and Belgian capital can’t be used due to staff shortages.

The Brussels health authorities are urging people to act responsibly and not head to A&E with light symptoms including a slight temperature or muscle pains, when there are no other serious health issues.

“Only head for A&E in emergencies or with disturbing symptoms” says Dieter Goemaere of General Hospitals Brussels. “Hospital A&Es need to be reserved for the most serious cases and life-threatening emergencies. In order to work properly they need to be able to concentrate of those most in need”.

The situation in Brussels is complicated by the fact that a large segment of the Brussels population isn’t registered with a GP. As a result people more readily head for A&E. Dieter Goemaere says that people with light symptoms shouldn’t be worried because these symptoms usually disappear by themselves in a couple of days. People who are worried should reach out to their GP. Chemists too can help to find the right drugs.