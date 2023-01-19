“This is a never-ending nightmare!” aid worker’s sister tells MPs as her brother languishes in an Iranian cell

Olivier was detained in February 2022 and recently sentenced to 40 years in jail as well as 74 whiplashes, though the latter punishment hasn’t been confirmed by the Iranian authorities.

Two Belgian foreign ministers have intervened, but with little impact. Olivier’s health and the conditions in which he is kept are concerning, but little information is reaching the outside world.

Olivier’s sister told lawmakers that seeing a sibling suffer like this was simply inhumane.

“During the first two months of his captivity he was kept in a cellar with only a sheet. No mattress or chair. Now he is still being held underground without any daylight. Since July he is being let out one hour a day”.

During the last conversation, on Christmas Eve, Olivier spoke of medication he had received for hearing difficulties.

Nathalie told the committee the family felt entirely helpless and is struggling to contact Olivier. During the eleven months of his captivity three video calls took place and he received seven consular visits from Belgian officials.

“Initially diplomats wanted to work in silence and not draw attention to the situation, but now, we as a family and given the international situation understand everybody needs to be mobilised”.

Olivier has been working for the Norwegian Refugee Council since 2015, a charity chiefly working with Afghan refugees. He returned home to Belgium but needed to travel to Iran in 2022. He wanted to cancel the lease on a flat and close a bank account. Then he was arrested. “He wasn’t a tourist. He was in Iran for professional reasons,” said a friend.

The Belgian foreign affairs select committee has OKed the drafting of a resolution calling for the immediate release of Olivier Vandecasteele and asking the Belgian government to deploy all the means at its disposal to secure his release.

Last year parliament OKed a controversial prisoner exchange treaty with Iran, but this has been suspended by the constitutional court awaiting a definitive decision because the treaty allowed for the exchange of persons convicted of terrorism.

Meanwhile the Iranians are pressing for the release of Assadolah Assadi, a convicted terrorist, who is also described as a “bogus Iranian diplomat”.