Arrests after teen girls are offered for sex in Brussels

The gang posted and managed ads on the Quartier Rouge website. Here their victims were advertised for sex.

“The girls were taken from one rented location to another and offered to potential clients for sex” Brussels police say.

The matter came to light after one of the girls came forward and reported the abuse to police. House searches were launched on 9 January leading to the arrest of three suspects. Two are still in custody. A third suspect was released under conditions. Police are looking for a fourth suspect, who is now on the Most Wanted list.