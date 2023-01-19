Cases of flu, Covid and common cold on the wane

The number of people reporting Covid-like complaints fell last week as did the number of patients consulting their GP because they think they have the disease.

One in three Belgian GPs said that work pressure due to Covid was high or extremely high.

The number of cases of RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, fell during the first week of the year. It’s the first time the virus, blamed as the most frequent cause of the common cold, fell since it reached epidemic proportions.