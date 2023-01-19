Cases of flu, Covid and common cold on the wane
Science health institute Sciensano reports that for the second week in a row the number of people consulting their GP with flu-like symptoms has fallen. It’s estimated there are currently 62 cases of flu per 100,000 people. The figure just crosses the threshold to speak of an epidemic. Other viral infections including Covid and RSV, often the cause of the common cold, are lower too.
The number of people reporting Covid-like complaints fell last week as did the number of patients consulting their GP because they think they have the disease.
One in three Belgian GPs said that work pressure due to Covid was high or extremely high.
The number of cases of RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, fell during the first week of the year. It’s the first time the virus, blamed as the most frequent cause of the common cold, fell since it reached epidemic proportions.