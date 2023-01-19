Inspectors encounter illegal practices at Proximus subcontractor

Thirty inspectors from federal and Flemish social inspection services visited twelve sites in Antwerp Province and East and West Flanders.

17 subcontractors, 60 workers, 7 self-employed people and one intern were at work. In over half of all cases infringements were recorded.

Eleven subcontractors and two self-employed had also failed to post daily employment reports as is legally required.

In Antwerp four undocumented Moldovans were at work. In East and West Flanders inspectors discovered undeclared workers as well as violations of labour laws and unemployment benefit rules.

Telecom giant Proximus, which is part-owned by the Belgian state, says it’s surprised and wasn’t aware of the true nature of the situation. Rik Missault, CEO of glass fiber joint venture Fiberklaar: “We proactively carry out large numbers of inspections at work sites. Around 90 a month. We never encountered any violations”.

Proximus has pledged to intervene if the violations can be substantiated and reconsider the nature of its checks and to take action with regard to the parties involved.