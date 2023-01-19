Madonna celebrates 40 years of stardom in Antwerp

Madonna’s Celebration Tour starts on 15 July and takes the singer to 35 venues across the globe. It concludes in Amsterdam on 1 December.

During her four decades on stage Madonna’s performed in Belgium only three times: the first occasion in 2009 as part of the Sticky and Sweet Tour. The 65,000 tickets available for the Werchter Festival site were sold out in no time. This was a concert fans had been looking forward to for yonks.

But reviewers were not overwhelmed. The show was spectacular, but Madonna’s voice faltered on several occasions and there was no rapport with the crowd.

Madonna played the King Boudewijn Stadium in 2012 and the Antwerp Sports Palace three years later. Ticket sales for that concert were remarkably slow.

This year Madonna is returning to the Sports Palace but without any new studio album. She’s feeling nostalgic and will treat her fans to the greatest hits of her career, an easy way of bringing fans from various generations together.

“Like a Virgin” is probably the singer’s best-known album. It was her second. Several decades later she has released 14 albums in all. A new album isn’t expected this year but a compilation album is anticipated to celebrate 40 years of stardom.