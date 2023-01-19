Next generation speed cameras catch speeding drivers in both directions!

The four new cameras installed in Genk use infrared light and no flash can be seen, but the major innovation is that these cameras can catch drivers speeding in both directions! Already in Genk double the number of speeding drivers have been caught.

“The new camera measures the speed in both directions” says a proud Geert Verheyen, chief police officer in the Genk zone. “The camera doesn’t need to be turned round!”

“Motorists don’t expect they can be caught in both directions. We caught one driver speeding at 130km/h in a 50km/h zone” says the jubilant police chief. “The driver didn’t think he could be caught in that direction!”

The next generation speed cameras also have a second important advantage. The lack of a camera flash means that motorists are unsure whether or not they can look forward to receiving a fine.

“When the flash went off angry drivers would stop their vehicle and plea for leniency from any officer at the scene” says Geert Verheyen. “This is now firmly a thing of the past!”

Next spring 4 further next generation speed cameras will be installed in other municipalities belonging to the same police zone.