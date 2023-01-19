Watch out for slippery roads this AM

Hail has been reported from West Flanders where several road accidents have also occurred, but the most treacherous conditions are reserved for Limburg Province. The hail and sleet mean we all should watch out for slippery roads and pavements. Highs today from 4°C inland to 5°C on the coast. No higher than 1° in the woodlands of the Ardennes.

In coming days expect sleet, hail and snow. The Roads Agency has asked all road users to take extra care. Road salt may be washed away as a result of the wintery showers making cycle paths, pavements and roads treacherous. The advice is to keep your distance if you are driving and moderate speed.

The roads agency has gritted 8,000km of motorway as well as regional roads and cycle paths: 1,200km in West Flanders, 1,900km in Flemish Brabant, 2,500km in East Flanders, 2,100km in Antwerp Province and 800km in Limburg.