An estimated 24 wolves in Belgium, 13 of which here in Flanders
The nature organisation Welkom Wolf (Welcome Wolf) says that there are currently 24 wolves living in the wild in Belgium. The organisation’s Jan Loos says that in time the country’s wolf population will grow to more than 100. Three litters of wolves are expected to be born in Belgium this year, one in Flanders and two in Wallonia.
Jan Loos told VRT News that “In Wallonia the number of packs of wolves can increase to at least 20”.
A pack of 13 wolves currently lives in the north of Limburg Province, another pack lives on the High Fens (Liège Province) and there are also a couple of wolves in an area of the High Fens close to the German border. This brings the total number of wolves currently living in the wild in Belgium to 24. This figure will continue to increase. The couple living close to the German border will mate next month and its cubs will be born in May. “This coming spring two litters will be born on the High Fens”, Mr Loos told VRT News.
He added that from now on there will be 25 wolves living permanently in Belgium.
"In Wallonia the number of packs will increase to at least 20. There are already solitary male wolves there waiting for a female. This means that we will certainly progress to a situation where there are more than a hundred wolves in Belgium”.
Not enough suitable territory in Flanders
Nevertheless, Jan Loos doesn’t expect that the number of wolves in Flanders will increase in any great numbers. 5 years ago a female wolf that was given the name Naya arrived in the north of Limburg province from Germany. Currently there are probably 12 wolfs in the Limburg pack.
"As there is too little suitable territory for wolves in Flanders, the presence of the existing pack means that there is no space left for additional packs”.
Any future packs of wolfs in Flanders will be on the border with The Netherlands and will live primary across the border.
The situation is different in Wallonia. Much of the area south of the rivers Sambre and Meuse is suitable for wolves. "The density of the game population has never been higher. In Wallonia there are also enough quiet places, where wolves like to be”, Mr Loos said.
The number of wolves in Belgium will always go up and down as only the adult wolves remain in their pack’s territory. “Cubs and yearlings leave for other places elsewhere in Europe. A the same time there are wolves from The Netherlands and Germany that are passing though”.