An estimated 24 wolves in Belgium, 13 of which here in Flanders

Jan Loos told VRT News that “In Wallonia the number of packs of wolves can increase to at least 20”.

A pack of 13 wolves currently lives in the north of Limburg Province, another pack lives on the High Fens (Liège Province) and there are also a couple of wolves in an area of the High Fens close to the German border. This brings the total number of wolves currently living in the wild in Belgium to 24. This figure will continue to increase. The couple living close to the German border will mate next month and its cubs will be born in May. “This coming spring two litters will be born on the High Fens”, Mr Loos told VRT News.

He added that from now on there will be 25 wolves living permanently in Belgium.

"In Wallonia the number of packs will increase to at least 20. There are already solitary male wolves there waiting for a female. This means that we will certainly progress to a situation where there are more than a hundred wolves in Belgium”.