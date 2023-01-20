Mother of West Fleming imprisoned in Iran calls on the Belgian government to do more to get him released

"This is unjust. We know for certain that he can’t be accused of anything. His work was beneficial to the country (Iran)”, Ms Santy (photo below) said.

Last February Olivier Vandecasteele was detained by the authorities in Iran. He was recently sentenced to 40 years imprisonment and 74 lashes after reportedly being found guilty of offences including espionage. However, what exactly Mr Vandecasteele has been convicted of has not been confirmed by the authorities in Tehran.

His mother Annie Santy told RTBF that "We still don’t know where he is. We do know that the conditions in which he is being held are not good. It is disappointing to hear that he has lost so much weight and that is heath is suffering because of all this”.

Ms Santy last heard from her son on Christmas Eve. "All contact is by phone via the Belgian Ambassador. A few times we have been able to see him on a video call, but this was under very stringent conditions”. The imprisoned Belgian’s mother adds that letters sent by the family to Mr Vandecasteele has been kept from him by his captors.