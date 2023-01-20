Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls to just over 800

During the week from 10 to 16 January an average of 428 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 33% down on the previous week. During the same period 5,400 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 25% fewer than during the previous week.

Of those tested 9.9% tested positive for the virus, a fall of 1.2 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.85. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 85 others.