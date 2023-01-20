Police in Heusden-Zolder detain suspect in home invasion case and also discover a cannabis plantation
Police in the Limburg municipality of Heusden-Zolder have detained a man in connection with a home invasion that took place there two months ago. During a raid at the suspect's home police also discovered a cannabis plantation that had just been harvested.
On 19 November a home invasion took place in Heusden-Zolder. Nothing was stolen as the occupants of the house were able to inform the police. Two armed men were arrested straight away. On Wednesday a third suspect was detained. He is suspected of having given to orders to carry out the home invasion.
During a raid at the 22-year-old’s home the police discovered around 400 cannabis plants. The plants had just been harvested. The suspect’s mother and his brother were also taken away for questioning.