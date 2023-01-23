84-year-old man suspected of murdering his 75-year-old wife

The woman was killed shortly before 11am on Sunday at her home on De Gotelaar in Roeselare. Her 84-year-old husband allegedly shot and killed her before attempting to commit suicide. The man was not injured in his suicide attempt.

An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead what is a murder investigation. A ballistics expert and a police surgeon have been appointed to examine the precise circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Examining Magistrate that is leading the investigation has also visited the house where the woman was shot dead.

The woman’s 85-year-old husband has been arrested. He will be questioned today (Monday) by the Examining Magistrate, who will decide whether the suspect should remain in custody.