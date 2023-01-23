Drug waste from illegal drug lab dumped on the public highway
Civil protection officers have started to clean up waste from an illegal drugs lab. They have their work cut out for them. Waste produced during the manufacture of illegal drugs at an illegal drugs lab was contained in no fewer than seventy barrels dumped in a dead-end street in Leopoldsburg (Limburg) at the weekend.
Most of the discarded barrels contain 20 litres of waste, but there are bigger barrels too containing 200 litres of waste. A police patrol encountered the dumped waste during a routine patrol.
Earlier in the weekend discarded drug waste was also found dumped in Zonhoven (Limburg). It’s still unclear whether there is any link between the two finds.