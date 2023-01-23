Flemish Caravaggism sparkles at Ghent Rombouts exhibition

In his relatively short career - the painter died at the age of forty – Theodoor Rombouts (1597-1637) displayed great versatility. Card players, musicians, pipe smokers, mythological figures, saints and other figures from the Bible all feature in his work.

MSK curator Frederica Van Dam says Rombouts was a successful artist, though his fame waned following his death. Today, even in Flanders, the artist is no longer a household name.

“Rombouts enjoyed great respect during his lifetime. He was successful. His works were in great demand. However, unfortunately, he had the bad luck of being at the height of his career when Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Sir Anthony Van Dyck were in their prime. Following his death Rombouts’s style is often compared to that of Rubens and sometimes found lacking, while Rombouts primarily sought inspiration in the style of Caravaggio, the Italian painter whose works only start to gain great recognition in the 19th century”.