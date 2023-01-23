Flemish PM in Ukraine with delegation from the Flemish Red Cross

The Flemish PM and the Red Cross delegation visited two sites in Lutsk that will benefit from the generators from Flanders. First stop was the Dubnivska water supply plant. On 14 January a generator with a capacity of 200 KW that was paid for by the Flemish Government was delivered there.

Later the Flemish delegation visited the City Hospital in Lutsk. The hospital will soon take delivery od a 400 KW generator from Flanders.

The Managing Director of the Flemish Red Cross Philippe Vandekerckhove told the press agency Belga that “The first generator will ensure that almost 127,000 people will continue to be provided with safe drinking water. That is more than half the population of Lutsk. The second generator will provide electricity for a hospital that has 700 beds and treats around 40,000 patient each year”.

16 of the around 60 generators have already arrived in Ukraine. The rest will be delivered during the coming months to sites in Lutsk, Odessa and Rivne.