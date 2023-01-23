More reports of sexual abuse among under 12s

“We’re talking about cases in which sexual abuse is suspected. Sexual abuse isn’t always proved. We need to be careful with the figures. It’s not because children present at the centre that sexual abuse has occurred”.

The gynaecologist suggests today’s parents may be more focussed on the phenomenon than their predecessors. Moreover, today more people are aware of the existence of sexual abuse care centres.

Kristien Roelens says reports should always be seen against the context. Some parents involved in a difficult divorce will accuse their former partner of sexual abuse simply to damage them.

Sexual abuse care centres then get the job of collecting evidence. The gynaecologist warns that it’s often quite difficult to prove sexual abuse actually occurred.