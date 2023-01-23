Not received your basic gas and electricity package subsidy yet? You can apply for from today
Anyone that hasn’t received their basic energy package subsidy for gas and electricity for the months of November and December 2022 can apply for it from today (Monday 23 January). The basic energy package subsidy is being paid out to electricity and gas consumers to help them cope with the sharp increase in energy bills. The cash is being paid out by the Federal Government via the Federal Economy Department. Those that still have received it (it is paid to the energy supply companies who in turn knock it off their consumer’s bill) can apply to the Federal Economy Department either by email or by post.
At the end of October 2022, the Federal Government announced that households would be given some financial assistance to help them meet the spiraling cost of electricity and gas. The so-called “Basic Energy Package” involved a payment of 61 euro per household per month for electricity and 135 euro/month for gas in November and December 2022.
As a result of the measure, those households that use both electricity and gas will see their energy bills reduced to the tune of around 400 euro.
The payment of the Basis Energy Package cash should have been automatic either through a reduction in a household’s energy bills in November or December or a payment onto a person’s bank account.
Flats with communal heating systems
However, not everyone has received what they are entitled to. For example, people that live in flats with communal heating systems that pay for their heating as part of their services charges and those that live in properties where the name of the person that appears on the energy contract is not exactly the same as the name that appears on their ID card (eg. Mike on the contract, but Michael on the ID card).
From today those that are yet to receive the payment can apply either online or by post. Those that wish to apply online can do so through the Economy Department’s website.
You will need your identity card, your ID card’s pin number and either a card reader or to use an app such as itsme in order to log-on. The language in which your application has to be made will be determined by the language of the information contained on you ID card (Dutch in Flanders, Dutch or French in Brussels and French if you reside in Wallonia).
Those that wish to can also download a form via this link (form in Dutch)
The form can be sent by post. The deadline for the reception of applications is 30 April.
Only households with variable tariff energy contracts and those with fixed tariff contract that were concluded after 1 October 2021 are entitled to support through the Basic Energy Package. Those that already receive help through the social energy tariff also are not entitled to the payment.
The Basic Energy Package payments for January, February and March will made at a later date. The January payment should have been made no later than the end of February. Those that fail to receive the payments for the first three months of this year either through a reduction on their energy bill or a payment onto their bank account will be able to apply at a later date.