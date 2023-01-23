Not received your basic gas and electricity package subsidy yet? You can apply for from today

However, not everyone has received what they are entitled to. For example, people that live in flats with communal heating systems that pay for their heating as part of their services charges and those that live in properties where the name of the person that appears on the energy contract is not exactly the same as the name that appears on their ID card (eg. Mike on the contract, but Michael on the ID card).

From today those that are yet to receive the payment can apply either online or by post. Those that wish to apply online can do so through the Economy Department’s website.

You will need your identity card, your ID card’s pin number and either a card reader or to use an app such as itsme in order to log-on. The language in which your application has to be made will be determined by the language of the information contained on you ID card (Dutch in Flanders, Dutch or French in Brussels and French if you reside in Wallonia).

Those that wish to can also download a form via this link (form in Dutch)

The form can be sent by post. The deadline for the reception of applications is 30 April.

Only households with variable tariff energy contracts and those with fixed tariff contract that were concluded after 1 October 2021 are entitled to support through the Basic Energy Package. Those that already receive help through the social energy tariff also are not entitled to the payment.

The Basic Energy Package payments for January, February and March will made at a later date. The January payment should have been made no later than the end of February. Those that fail to receive the payments for the first three months of this year either through a reduction on their energy bill or a payment onto their bank account will be able to apply at a later date.