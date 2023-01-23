Rail passengers with mobility issues can now request assistance through new app

During 2022 more than 48,000 requests for assistance were made by rail passengers.

Those with mobility issues can request assistance at 132 of NMBS’ 550 stations nationwide. However, the request needs to be made no later than 24 hours prior to travel. At 41 larger stations a request for assistance can be made up to 3 hours before a person plans to take the train.

Previously requests had to be made either by telephone or by filling in a form on the NMBS website. However, from now on requests will be able to be made via an app that can be opened easily on any smartphone.

NMBS Assist was developed in collaboration with Konekt, an organisation that promotes the inclusion of people that are living with a handicap. During consultations a panel of people that have mobility issues were able to say what they expected from the new app. A prototype of the app was then tested among a group of potential users.