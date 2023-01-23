Victims of phishing can now contact their banks around the clock

Prevention is better than cure so it is best not to click on just any link that you might have received via test message or e-mail. Banks will never request your log-in information not even by telephone. If you believe that you have fallen victim to fraudster there are three things that you should do.

1. Call Card Stop on 078/170170. Card Stop can block you bank cards.

2. Call your bank’s customer service department. This can be found on the website of your bank.

3. Report the incident to the police. The police are sometimes able to recover at least some of the money stolen. Furthermore, by reporting phishing to the police is gives them a more complete picture of the extent of the problem.