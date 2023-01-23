Video: More than a quarter of a million visitors at 100th Brussels Motor Show
The automotive industry federation Febiac says that more that a quarter of a million visors have attended this year’s Brussels Motor Show. 265,000 people visited the show that was open to the public from 14 to 22 January. This year’s Motor Show was the 100th to be held in Brussels. Although the figure of 265,000 is lower than the 300,000 that had been initially hoped for, Febiac says that the motor show has been great success.
The Brussels Motor Show remains the most popular indoor event held in Belgium.
The 2023 Brussels Motor Show was dubbed “the green vehicle show”. 200 of 400 vehicles that were on show there were electrically powered.
Above all companies are interested in purchasing electrically powered vehicles. For many private customers the price of electrically powered cars remains prohibitive.
During the Motor Show activists from the environmentalist action group Extinction Rebellion protested by putting up posters in around 70 bus shelters to highlight what they allege is so-called “greenwashing” on the part of the vehicle manufacturers BMW and Toyota.