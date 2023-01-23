Why is Flanders called Flanders and not something else?

The history of Flanders often rekindles memories of the Battle of the Golden Spurs, a battle fought in 1302 outside the city of Kortrijk in which Flemish burgers defeated an army of French nobles. It has gained near-mythical significance in Flemish history and features prominently in Episode 4 of the Story of Flanders. At the end of the battle the spurs of slain French nobles were collected from the battlefield giving it its name.

In the 19th century when Belgium had just become independent (1830) – after breaking away from the Kingdom of the Netherlands – memory of the battle helped to construct an independent Belgian and Flemish identity.

Bruno De Wever argues that if Flemish nation-building had been at its height after the Great War, when anti-German feeling was more prevalent, the Flemings might well be marking their national holiday on the anniversary of the Battle of Worringen in 1288 – 5 June - and not on 11 July, the anniversary of the Battle of the Golden Spurs. Victory at the Battle of Worringen, fought near Cologne, put the Duchy of Brabant on the map at the expense of German fiefdoms in what today is Limburg Province.

“The reason Flanders – and not Brabant – won the day in the battle to name norther Belgium is linked to the fact that when Belgium was created France was seen as the big imperial power and not Germany” notes De Wever.

Napoleon’s conquests were still in living memory, while for German unification we had to wait for 1871.

Hendrik Conscience’s tome “The Lion of Flanders”, written in 1838 and translated into many languages, was a godsend for young Belgians eager to put clear blue water between themselves and the French.

It’s oft forgotten today but De Wever reminds us that Francophone Belgians initially also saw the Battle of the Golden Spurs as a lever to promote the idea of independence, albeit Belgian and not Flemish.

Belgium’s young monarchy too played along in the game naming the king’s eldest sons Duke of Brabant and Count of Flanders respectively.

“The notion Flanders is much older than the notion Brabant” explains De Wever. “The territory Flandris is first mentioned in the 8th century and flourishes in the 12th to 14th centuries. Brabant experiences its heyday much later in the 5th and 14th centuries”.

For centuries, internationally the name Flanders is generally used to designate the Northern and Southern Netherlands, but not everybody in Belgium was happy with this says De Wever.

“In 1938 a Dutch-language culture council was established. It was supposed to formulate recommendations with regard to the cultural development of the country. It wasn’t called the Flemish culture council, because supporters of the new Belgian identity consciously avoided the word “Flemish”. This was linked to fears Flanders would experience a nation-building process of its own. Something that would be dangerous for Belgium”.