Almost 80% of Flemings don’t trust big tech companies with their data

SolidLab’s study found that above all Flemings want to have more control over what data about them is collected. 2,500 Flemings were questioned about their internet use and their concerns about the processing of data.

Of those surveyed 77% said that they had little or no faith in the way in which big tech companies treat their personal data. The professor of new media studies Ralf De Wolf (Imec/UGent) told VRT News that “You see that people are more and more left feeling powerless against third parties”.

"I don’t think that this is so astonishing given what has happened already with the big data leaks at Facebook and just recently at the City of Antwerp. People have started to become cynical”.