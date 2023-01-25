PM De Croo rolls out upside down flag for Dutch premier

Many Dutch and Belgian politicians picked up on the error during a meeting to prepare the European summit. Belgian lawmaker Theo Francken (Flemish nationalist) ridiculed Mr De Croo suggesting his team couldn’t even hang the flag of Belgium’s most important trading partner properly.

In the Netherlands an upside-down Dutch flag has become the symbol of farmers’ protests against government plans to cut nitrogen levels in the environment. “Good to see the Belgians are supporting the Dutch farmers” one Dutch politician tweeted.

After the error became apparent PM De Croo took to Twitter to thank his Dutch counterpart for an excellent conversation among friends: “The Dutch and the Belgians have so much they jointly support in Europe, greater security on external borders and combatting drug crime” he said, but the premier also added that the Dutch flag should be hung properly, with red at the top.