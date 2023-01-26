Kraainem decides to keep the lights on

In contrast many neighbouring municipalities are cutting the hours during which there is public lighting. Municipalities in the area decided last October to switch off public lighting from 11PM till 5AM Sunday through Thursday. The measure that takes effect on 1 February in Zaventem, Wezembeek-Oppem and Steenokkerzeel will save a lot of cash.

Kraainem Mayor Bertrand Waucquz says the cash that could be saved isn’t worth the extra risk to citizens’ safety. “The advice we received came down against the measure. We’ve decided not to switch off public lighting to ensure road safety and make sure people feel safe”.